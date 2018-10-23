Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2018) -iCo Therapeutics (TSXV: ICO) (OTCQB: ICOTF) ("iCo" or the "Company"), today announced the formation of an oral Amphotericin B clinical advisory board with the appointment of Dr. John Perfect and Dr. David Denning.

Stated Dr. Peter Hnik, Chief Medical Officer, "we look forward to working with our clinical advisors as we refine the design of mid staged clinical studies for our oral Amphotericin B candidate. We are fortunate to have two global experts in the antifungal arena advising iCo and look forward to additional appointments to this expert group".

Dr. John Perfect, who has joined the iCo clinical advisory board, noted "the development of an oral Amphotericin B candidate could be a major step forward in the treatment of fungal and parasitic disease outside an acute care setting".

Professor John R. Perfect, M.D., FIDSA

John R. Perfect, MD is James B Duke Professor of Medicine and is associated with Duke University, Professor of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology and Chief of Infectious Diseases. His general research focus for four decades has been on cryptococcosis: pathogenesis and management. He also investigates other fungal infections through translational and clinical trials. He interacts as a consultant for many pharmaceutical companies in the antifungal space. Along with his basic science research portfolio, he also attends to patients at the beside. He is President of the Mycoses Study Group (MSG) based in USA and President-elect of the international Society of Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM).

Professor David W. Denning FRCP FRCPath FMedSci FIDSA

Dr. Denning is an infectious diseases clinician with expertise in fungal diseases. He serves as the Chief Executive of the Global Action Fund for Fungal infections (GAFFI) and Professor of Infectious Diseases and Global Health at the University of Manchester, UK. Dr Denning manages the National Aspergillosis Centre, Manchester, a referral centre in the UK for all patients with chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (annual budget ~£7M). The National Aspergillosis Centre was designated by the European Confederation of Medical Mycology as the first Centre of Excellence in Clinical and Laboratory Mycology and Clinical Studies, achieving Diamond Status. His current academic interests are chronic and allergic pulmonary fungal disease, the global burden of fungal infection, resistance in Aspergillus and getting new antifungals developed. He has published extensively (>550 academic papers) and has a citation H-index of 113. He leads LIFE (Leading Internal Fungal Education (www.LIFE-Worldwide.org), which is focused on improving patient outcomes through online education. He is the Executive Director of the Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections (www.GAFFI.org), based in Switzerland and the UK which advocates for access to fungal diagnostics and antifungal therapies. He is the founder of 2 biotechnology companies - F2G Ltd (antifungal drug discovery and development in phase 2) and Myconostica Ltd (now Lab21) for molecular diagnostic tests for fungi.

