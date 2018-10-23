

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $2.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $5.37 billion from $5.75 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.64 Bln. vs. $1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.10 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q3): $5.37 Bln vs. $5.75 Bln last year.



