

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Business announced the launch of new Business Prime benefits for businesses of all sizes in the United States, Germany and Japan. In the United States, members can choose 5% Back or 90-Day terms on eligible purchases with the new Amazon Business American Express Card, request Extended Terms for Pay by Invoice, enjoy FREE Same-Day Delivery or FREE One-Day Shipping on qualifying orders of $35 or more and choose Consolidated Shipping at checkout for eligible orders.



American Express (AXP) and Amazon (AMZN) launched Amazon Business American Express Card today. The card, with no annual credit card fee, features rich rewards, greater visibility into each transaction, and provides an enhanced checkout experience on Amazon Business and Amazon.com that empowers small businesses to make the best financing choice purchase by purchase. Card Members can choose to earn rewards or get a payment term to help their cash flow, Amazon said.



American Express said that Card Members can use their rewards to shop at Amazon Business and Amazon.com or apply rewards toward a purchase on their statement. Upon sign-up, eligible Prime members will receive a $125 Amazon.com gift card and all other customers will receive a $100 Amazon.com gift card.



For a limited time, select Amazon Business American Express Card Members can receive a complimentary year of the Business Prime Essentials plan - a $179 value from Amazon - when they sign-up for a free trial and add a workmate to their Amazon Business account within 30 days of card approval.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX