Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on how insurance analytics is transforming the insurance marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005754/en/

Advantages of health insurance analytics in transforming insurance marketplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The insurance industry is going through a rapid phase of transformation and embracing changes is the only way to move forward in this competitive market. The implementation of new healthcare reforms and cost structures is making it difficult for health insurance companies to meet the rising demand for insurance coverage while keeping their costs low. Consequently, many health insurance providers have started leveraging strategic tools such as insurance analytics to reduce costs and streamline processes.

"Rising healthcare costs have forced companies to leverage tools such as health insurance analytics to position themselves competitively in the insurance marketplace," says an expert from Quantzig.

Book a Solution Demo to know how Quantzig's real-time analytics dashboards and health insurance analytics solutions can help improve your business processes.

Advantages of implementing insurance analytics:

Improving customer-centricity

Every industry has become customer-centric to provide a better experience to their customers and become market leaders. The health industry is no exception and is focusing on enhancing their customer experience in various ways. Insurance analytics is one such way that helps companies achieve their goals by providing precise insights on services needed by clients and patients. With the help of the customer data gained through health insurance analytics, companies can pitch accurate estimates that are based on accurate data.

Continue reading to know more about the complete list of strategies followed by companies in the health insurance market orrequest a free proposal

Preventing frauds

Health insurance analytics tools have the ability to identify people who are most likely to commit insurance frauds. The data obtained would allow companies to develop plans to overcome instances of frauds and monitor insurance-related data in real-time. Leveraging insurance analytics would also prevent companies from losing money in the name of false insurance promises.

To know more about the business practices of health insurance companies, request for more information.

Reduction in costs

Leveraging insurance analytics tools would help customers and clients to drive their overheads, speed up their claim processes, and optimize operational efficiency. Moreover, such tools also help companies to implement the appropriate network discounts, physician incentives, accurate pricing models, and optimal fee schedules. The data obtained through insurance analytics can help target high-cost demographic areas efficiently. To access the complete list of strategies, view the full article here!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005754/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us