AroCell AB announces the appointment of a new CEO

Michael Brobjer has been appointed new CEO of AroCell and will join the company December 8, 2018. Mr.Brobjer will provide AroCell with valuable expertise through his extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.Michael Brobjer has long experience from leading positions in pharmaceutical and biotech companies, such as Pharmacia & Upjohn and Biovitrum. He has also held the position as Marketing Manager and Responsible for Business Life Science within APL, which offers companies contract services in Life Science, and now last CEO of Karessa and Karessa Holding. Michael has a strong profile focusing on leadership and communication. His experience in strategic development and corporate construction is well suited to the role of AroCell's CEO."We are very pleased that Michael Brobjer is joining us as CEO. His solid experience of Life Science and enthusiastic leadership style will help to establish AroCell's CE-labeled products on the market, as well as to develop the company's clinical programs and commercialization strategy. With Michael as CEO together with the recent recruitment of Anders Hultman as CFO, the company will have an exciting and driven leadership duo " said Claes Post, Chairman AroCell.

"I'm looking forward to start at AroCell. My assessment is that there is a great potential in the company and it feels really exciting to take part and lead the company's continued development. AroCell has a technology that has the potential to contribute to increased benefit for both patients and healthcare providers through monitoring tumor development, "said Michael Brobjer.

For more information:

Johan von Heijne, Acting CEO

Telephone: +46(0)705-95 15 10

E-mail: johan.vonheijne@arocell.com





AroCell is obliged to make pubic this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Johan von Heijne, October 23, 2018 at 15:45.

About AroCell

AroCell AB (AROC) is a Swedish company that develops standardized modern blood tests to support the prognosis and follow up of cancer patients. AroCell's new technology is based on patented methods to measure Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) protein levels in a blood sample. The TK 210 ELISA test provides valuable information mainly about the condition of cancer patients. This may help clinicians to optimize treatment strategies and estimate the risk of recurrence of tumor disease during the monitoring of the disease. AroCell (AROC) is listed at Nasdaq First North with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

