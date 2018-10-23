FUJIFILM SonoSite Debuts Redesigned SonoSite Institute

New, improved educational website realized with global member feedback

BOTHELL, Washington, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. , specialists in developing cutting-edge, point-of-care ultrasound solutions, today announced the launch of its redesigned SonoSite Institute, a comprehensive online educational resource dedicated to empowering and educating healthcare providers about point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS). Based on the feedback of current global users, the enhanced website now features an improved user experience, easier to locate content, and reconfigured learning paths.

"We're proud to introduce this latest version of SonoSite Institute which is based on extensive user input and was carefully redeveloped with the goal of helping healthcare providers advance their point-of-care ultrasound expertise across specialties to improve patient care," said Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. "FUJIFILM SonoSite has long been committed to education for clinicians as well as sonographers. It is gratifying to hear from our users that the SonoSite Institute increases their confidence in performing both diagnostic and procedural POCUS applications."

Originally launched in November 2015, SonoSite Institute is a content-rich, web-based resource available on any internet-enabled device-phone, tablet or PC-allowing users to learn and study whenever and wherever is convenient for them. Self-paced, users learn at the speed that works best for them to gain the confidence required to use POCUS in everyday practice while also branching out and becoming proficient in a variety of specialties.

New and enhanced features include an intuitive platform that allows users to quickly search for specific POCUS applications including case studies, webinars, clinical images, videos and more-across a wide array of specialties. The redesigned learning paths include courses that allow users to rate their base knowledge and track progress with built-in evaluation benchmarks as well as print out certificates upon successful completion of each course. In addition, users will find fresh specialty-specific content created by POCUS practitioners including deep dives into topics such as central line management and eFAST exams, as well as trending applications like perioperative, TEE, and nerve blocks for opioid avoidance. Finally, SonoSite Institute also offers reimbursement guides for coding and billing procedures in the U.S.

"For healthcare providers who don't typically use ultrasound on a daily basis, suddenly using it at the point of care can feel intimidating," said Diku Mandavia, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite. "But we're confident that healthcare providers can master point-of-care ultrasound if armed with the right tools and mindset. That's why SonoSite provides thousands of hours of online POCUS content to millions of viewers, and why we host hundreds of educational workshops every year; over the past 20 years we've seen the positive difference that healthcare providers trained in POCUS can make in the lives of patients. Increasing the number of improved patient outcomes is our main goal, and education is the conduit that can make that happen."

SonoSite Institute is available exclusively to SonoSite customers and is included with all system purchases. Customers can register with a SonoSite ultrasound serial number. To learn more, please visit https://www.sonosite.com/education/sonosite-institute.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/656583/FUJIFILM_VisualSonics_Logo.jpg