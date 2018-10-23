MayaData, the Sponsor of OpenEBS, Announces Executive Team and Advisor Additions

SAN JOSE, California, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MayaData announced today the addition of Philippe Theriault as Chief Revenue Officer. Philippe joins from Red Hat where he was in sales and business development leadership for cloud and DevOps focused solutions including OpenStack, OpenShift, Ansible, and related offerings.

"Philippe is joining us at a time that OpenEBS adoption is accelerating and becoming a foundation for enterprise users moving stateful workloads onto Kubernetes. OpenEBS has become the most popular open source container attached storage and Philippe's leadership and experience will help us grow MayaData to serve the needs of enterprise customers" said Evan Powell, CEO of MayaData.

"All too often, the gains from Kubernetes are hampered by storage layers built for an earlier time. I am excited about joining MayaData to help drive data agility and thereby to achieve the real promise of Kubernetes and DevOps," said Philippe, Chief Revenue Officer of MayaData.

Advisors also joining MayaData include Andrew Randall, founding CEO of Tigera, the company behind Calico, the leading networking policy solution for Kubernetes, and Narayan Sundareswaran, who has led business development and related activities in a number of successful enterprise software companies including SAP, Datastax and Couchbase. Narayan and Andrew join a deep bench of advisors including Jason Serda, CTO of Dimension Data and Chris Jackson, CTO of Thomas International.

MayaData is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation member that delivers data agility through the open source container attached storage OpenEBS (http://www.openebs.io), the open source chaos engineering solution Litmus (http://www.openebs.io/litmus), and MayaOnline (http://www.mayaonline.io) for visibility, control, and automation of stateful workloads on Kubernetes. MayaData commercial offerings are called the MayaData Data Agility Platform which combines all three solutions with proactive support. Community and commercial offerings deploy easily on any Kubernetes distribution and are available as default options in offerings from Rancher, IBM Cloud Private, Red Hat OpenShift, Kontena Pharos, StackPointCloud, and the leading cloud vendors including managed Kubernetes offerings from Google, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft Azure and others. Non MayaData contributors to OpenEBS include JD.com, Cisco, Red Hat, IBM and other leading users and developers of Kubernetes. Managed service options are also available. http://www.mayadata.io.

