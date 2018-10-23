Riffyn, a global provider of cloud-based experiment design and data analytics software, was selected as the winner out of 19 competitors in the Pistoia Alliance' President's Startup Challenge 2018 at Pistoia's US Conference on October 10, 2018.

The Pistoia Alliance is a global, not-for-profit alliance of life science companies, vendors, publishers, and academic groups that work together to lower barriers to innovation in R&D. The Pistoia Alliance President's Startup Challenge initiative looks for informatics and technology startups aiming to impact the way life science R&D is performed. Riffyn was one of 19 participants in this year's President's Startup Challenge, and the winner amongst five finalists, based on its business plan and pitch to a panel of judges from across life science and technology industries at the US Conference in Boston, MA.

Riffyn is also delighted to announce that it was selected as the finalist in the Digitalization category, and overall runner-up at BASF's inno>ent 2018 startup competition held in Raleigh, NC in September.

This recognition for Riffyn comes on the heels of the publication of a ground-breaking study in Scientific Data by Delft University of Technology and Riffyn. The study harnessed Riffyn SDE to execute a complex set of microbial fermentation experiments and demonstrated its potential to transform the quality and reusability of scientific work. In recognition of this publication and the needs of the scientific community for advanced experimental data and analytics tools, the company launched Riffyn Open Access which provides free, full-featured use of its patented Scientific Development Environment (SDE) to any member of a non-profit organization.

"Riffyn SDE represents a paradigm shift in the design, execution and sharing of scientific procedures and data analysis," said Dr. Timothy Gardner, Founder/CEO of Riffyn. "This recent recognition and customer traction validates the industry's belief in Riffyn as a new-age platform supporting process-driven scientific experimentation and delivering a digital path from R&D into Manufacturing enabling machine learning on diverse, complex, longitudinal data sets to help accelerate product development."

