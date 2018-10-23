Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest case study on developing a marketing mix strategy for an infused water manufacturing firm.

A leading infused water manufacturing firm who recently announced a major market rollout of low calorie, protein infused water, was facing immense competition from industry peers. Adding to its woes was the fact that their marketing campaigns generated a negative ROI. Therefore, by leveraging Quantzig's analytics expertise, the client wanted to gain a deep understanding of the multiple drivers of profits, sales, and identify the key marketing mix elements that form the basis for developing successful marketing campaigns.

There are four P's of a successful marketing mix strategy that include Place, Product, Price, and Promotion. These four P's play a major role in improving the effectiveness of a marketing strategy. A marketing mix strategy is a marketing plan which is designed to meet the marketing goals of an organization by delivering value to the customers. The marketing mix elements that form a marketing mix strategy are interrelated and when brought together, they help in establishing the position of a product within the target market. This leads to a detailed assessment of the roles of your product, price, promotion, and place, which plays an important role in your overall marketing approach.

"Marketing elements are a set of tactical, controllable marketing tools used across organizations to produce the desired response from its target market," says an expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's marketing analytics engagement helped the infused water manufacturing firm to understand the impact of market mix elements on customer satisfaction. The client was also able to achieve the required results by implementing the key marketing mix elements. Within a few months after the implementation of the marketing strategy, the client was able to see a positive ROI. Additionally, with the help of Quantzig's marketing mix solutions, the infused water manufacturer was able to gain better and detailed insights into their customer's behavioral patterns, which enabled them to promote their brand effectively.

This engagement offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the key marketing elements for the success of a marketing strategy

Developing a precise marketing strategy to distinguish oneself in a complex market.

