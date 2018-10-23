SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Disposable Syringes Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Frequent instances of injuries, as well as potential risks of infections and diseases caused by reusable syringes, is spurring the demand for the disposable syringes in the healthcare industry. This awareness is orchestrated by the several government and non-government organizations through the injection safety campaign conducted by the WHO. However, despite the market's impressive growth, certain factors will pose challenges for companies in this market. Talk to us, to know more about the factors that will boost the growth of this market.

"The availability of funding for medical facilities is a key issue in regions such as Africa, and this motivates the re-use of equipment such as syringes," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

Some of the key findings of this procurement report highlight the critical aspects of this market, which will help the potential investors to allocate their fund accordingly:

Increasing raw material costs affects supplier profits during the forecast period

Usage of the disposable syringes is still perceived as an expensive proposition in the low-income regions such as Africa and APAC, which is restricting the growth of this segment in these regions.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the pharma and healthcare category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

