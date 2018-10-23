SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Packaging Machinery Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Performance of the product in the market, pricing structure, regions exhibiting growth, and scope to promote the product are the major questions that have to be answered before venturing into the competitive packaging machinery market. By working closely with the leading brands in this market, our procurement experts have sourced the perfect answers to these questions which form the podium of a cost-effective and an optimal market strategy. Get access to your free sample to know more about this market.

The packaging machinery finds its multiple application across a range of end-user industries such as food and beverage, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, tobacco, and personal care. It has been observed that the growth of this category is highly relative to the exponential growth of the food and beverage industry across the world. This, in turn, makes it difficult to seek a foothold in this hyper-competitive market. However, in-depth market knowledge backed up expert advices will guarantee a sustainable growth in this market.

"The buyers should procure patent-protected packaging machinery that will ensure obtaining the latest and advanced machinery technology. This will result in a major boost of the buyer's brand image in the market,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "However, they must ensure that upon expiry up to a maximum of 5 years, the suppliers provide renewal of the patent protection," added Tridib.

In-depth research of the packaging machinery market has revealed factors which will have a prominent effect on the growth of this market and will simultaneously guide the buyers and the suppliers to shape their procurement strategy accordingly:

Commodity price volatility is the biggest threat for suppliers

Prices of packaging machinery are expected to remain stable due to rising competition in the supplier market in order to attract new buyers across end-user industries

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the packaging and labeling category offer significant insights into procurement organization objectives and identifies key cost and volume drivers that are impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Packaging machinery market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

