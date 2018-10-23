Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has opened a new automotive customer center in Shanghai, China. This is yet another in a series of automotive customer centers established by Keysight, which includes facilities in Michigan, United States and Boeblingen, Germany.

The new center underscores Keysight's commitment to work and serve customers with local proximity to support innovative technology projects that will drive the automotive and energy industries. The new center includes customer electronic test and measurement labs, technical experts, and state-of-the-art test equipment, as well as a customer training facility for hands-on workshops and seminars.

"By 2025, every car on the road will be connected in some way. Access to wireless communication networks will be critically important on the road to safer and autonomous driving," said Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. "Keysight recognizes that the mission-critical safety requirements of modern vehicles require interchangeable multi-vendor components that must work together reliably. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive testing of those components for our customers in all regions."

Keysight empowers automotive industry designers and manufacturers with the latest innovations in design and test solutions to help create high-quality and high-performance products while mitigating safety risks. For example, the new enhanced Keysight E8740A Automotive Radar Signal Analysis and Generation solution enables radar-based, advanced driver assistance systems to proactively detect and mitigate risks of collisions. Keysight uses this solution in its automotive customer care centers to generate various real-world conditions and address any potential automotive radar interference issues.

Additionally, Keysight offers, and leverages at the center, e-mobility solutions that deliver improved better battery performance and electric drivetrains. These solutions also ensure the availability of efficient charging stations, and enhanced power conversion across the entire e-mobility ecosystem to increase the range of hybrid and electric vehicles.

Additional information about Keysight's automotive and energy test solutions is available at https://www.keysight.com/find/automotive.

