

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer confidence improved modestly in October, defying economists' expectations for further decline, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Tuesday.



The flash consumer confidence index climbed to -2.7 from -2.9 in September, which was the lowest since May 2017. Economists had forecast a score of -3.2.



The flash reading for the EU edged up 0.1 points to -2.7.



The confidence scores for both Eurozone and the EU are above their respective long-term averages of -12.1 and -11.1, the European Commission said.



Final figures for October consumer confidence will be released along with the overall economic sentiment data on October 30.



