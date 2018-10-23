Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, is proud to present a new webinar on the Strategies to Optimize Spend on Corporate Training and Development on 24th October and 25th October, highlighting the key reasons why Western Europe and North America continue to be the leaders in sourcing and managing corporate training and development. This webinar will also shed light on the predominant adoption of gamification and mobile technology in corporate training programs in comparison to traditional, instructor-led training.

Well-trained employees are a necessity for any organization to succeed in the market. But many companies consider corporate training and development to be an unnecessary expense. While the trend for reducing corporate training seems beneficial, one cannot deny the long-term implications of this measure. To wisely manage the quality and expenditures, companies are searching for ways to precisely measure their contingent workforce based on the rationale of increased employee engagement, retention, productivity, reduced absenteeism, and better sales. Strategic optimization of resources will enable organizations to wisely spend on service areas which have rationalization potential.

According to the sourcing experts at SpendEdge,"The strategic optimization of corporate training and development spend enables businesses to reap greater benefits by achieving set organizational goals and boosting revenues."

In this webinar, two of our speakers Aysha Haider and Chandru Sridar will share their first-hand knowledge on the essential strategies to optimize spend on corporate training and development.

Speakers' Profiles:

Aysha Haider works with the sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. In her procurement advisory role, she works across automotive, BFSI, pharmaceutical life sciences, and consumer goods industries. Aysha is an expert in the areas of procurement benchmarking, KPI benchmarking, and strategic sourcing. She has a master's degree in Business Management, with a specialization in Marketing, and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Chandru Sridar works with the Sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. He works across pharmaceutical life sciences, automotive, BFSI, chemicals, and consumer goods industries. Chandru is a subject matter expert in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, KPI benchmarking, and cost modeling. Chandru has a master's degree in Business Management, with a specialization in Operations and Marketing, and a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.

