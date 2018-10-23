Blockchain technology company IOV and mobile network optimization leader Be-Bound have initiated a formal collaboration to bridge the digital divide in the world's most vulnerable communities.

The agreement between the two Paris-based companies brings together Be-Bound's Augmented Connectivity and IOV's blockchain simplification process, to enable the deployment of applications tailored to less-connected areas of the world.

Be-Bound's technology expands mobile and IoT coverage to 95% of the world's population using existing networks eliminating the need for additional infrastructure investments.

In areas where the population does not have access to basic instruments necessary to store and trade value such as a bank account, enhancing blockchain tools with Augmented Connectivity can boost and distribute economic growth.

"We believe in blockchain technology as an enabler of inclusive growth and sustainable development," said Yazid Chir, co-founder, and CEO of Be-Bound. "As blockchain becomes the shared infrastructure for people and organizations to collaborate, we have a responsibility to ensure that the technology can reach all communities, including the most marginalized."

This requires systems and interfaces which are tailored to even the most challenging contexts and make sense to all, even users with a limited technical background.

IOV's products, the Blockchain Name Service (BNS), a decentralized registry of human-readable blockchain names, and the Blockchain Communication Protocol (BCP), an open-source standard for building atomic swap-enabled applications, will allow communities to use blockchain with greater access, enable cheaper international payment transfers, and empower individuals to make peer-to-peer transactions through simplified payment addresses. It will also give developers in emerging countries an opportunity to create their own in-app payment solutions.

"With the rise of blockchain in our economies, the opportunity for growth should be available to all. By collaborating with Be-Bound, we aim to turn blockchain into a solution for developing countries by giving equal access to the technology and its benefits." said IOV co-founder and CEO Karim Ganem.

