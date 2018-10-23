Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a diversified and vertically integrated drone technology company, recently completed a 4G drone technology proof of concept mission with Jöst Vineyards, VineView - Scientific Aerial Imaging, Inc., ("VineView") and a major Canadian Telecommunications partner.

Global UAV provided the 4G enabled Procyon 800E helicopter drone platform and specialized imaging payload, pilots and engineering support for the project.

The mission demonstrated a real word application of cutting-edge drone technology for the "Digital Vineyard of the Future" project. The mission provided valuable quantitative scientific data to the vineyard. Global UAV flew a 4G enabled multi-spectral imaging survey over Jöst Vineyards in Nova Scotia with a Procyon 800E helicopter, the company's proprietary drone that is designed, engineered and manufactured by Global UAV's subsidiary, NOVAerial Robotics Inc. A key factor and technical aspect of the mission was to demonstrate drone-enabled real-time data transfer capabilities over the 4G cellular network.

The project partners included one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies. Global UAV worked with VineView and the telecommunications partner to integrate the 4G technology onto the Procyon 800E UAV platform, fly the survey and transfer the data over the 4G network in real-time during flight. VineView post-processed and interpreted the multi-spectral imagery and produced diagnostic maps used by Jöst Vineyards for crop uniformity optimization, irrigation management, harvest planning, and plant health information.

By completing this project Global UAV has established an additional business opportunity vertical it can access by providing "high value crop" surveys which can be managed within the existing business units of Global UAV.

The survey was flown over the Jöst Vineyards in Malagash, Nova Scotia, part of the Devonian Coast Wineries group. Jöst Vineyards will use the optimized data to determine plant health and harvest information as a part of the "Digital Vineyard of the Future" project on which all the above companies and partners are collaborating.

"This is a pivotal opportunity for Global UAV and emphasizes the broad exposure to major telecom partners that our innovation and 4G technology development efforts have landed. In addition, we are excited to reveal the new technology our Company brings to the viticulture and agriculture industry. Collaboration with VineView, Jöst Vineyards and the major telecom partner confirms Global UAV's emergence as an industry leading drone technology company with wide technology applications across many industry verticals. The application of this technology demonstrates Global UAV's ability to deploy "real world" solutions that can extend and accelerate our business opportunities," commented Michael Burns, CEO, Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

"Fine wine making is in the growing of grapes with specific qualities, where many variables have to be taken into consideration. We see these emerging technologies offering excellent opportunities for integrated measurement and management of our vineyards and focus on Precision Viticulture," stated Jonathan Rodwell, Director of Viticulture and Winemaking, Jöst Vineyards.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

About Jöst Vinyards

The largest of Devonian Coast Wineries vineyards, Jöst Vineyards is nestled in the gentle hills and sheltered coastal inlets of the Northumberland shores. The longest operating and largest winery in Nova Scotia, Jöst Vineyards is a pioneer of the Nova Scotia wine industry producing distinctive wines and styles, which have won hundreds of national and international awards. For more information visit: www.devoniancoast.ca.

About VineView

VineView has emerged as the leading provider of crop diagnostics for vineyards, working with some of the most prestigious wine brands in the world. Backed by over 15 years of unparalleled industry experience, VineView delivers innovative, custom data solutions that assist in crop uniformity optimization, irrigation management, harvest planning, disease mapping, and much more. For more information visit www.vineview.com.

