

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oscar-winning producer Donna Gigliotti will produce the 91st Oscars, and Emmy-winning director Glenn Weiss will co-produce and direct the high-profile show, to be held next year.



Announcing the names, Academy President John Bailey said, 'Donna and Glenn will infuse new energy and vision into this 91st awards presentation, and we are excited about a broad-based creative relationship with these two artists.'



Responding to the news, Gigliotti said it will prove to be a humbling, exhilarating and completely unique experience with Glenn Weiss by her side 'every step of the way.'



Weiss said he is looking forward to being back to help celebrate and honor the film industry and all the talented people behind this year's movies.



Donna Gigliotti, who won a Best Picture Oscar for 'Shakespeare in Love,' has worked on some of the most celebrated films of modern time.



The films she has produced and overseen have earned a total of 43 Oscar nominations.



The winner of 14 Primetime Emmy Awards, Weiss is returning to direct his fourth consecutive Oscars.



He has directed and produced numerous televised events, including 18 Tony Awards shows, Billboard Music Awards and the American Music Awards.



ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey recalled the most talked-about moment at the Emmy Awards last month, when Glenn Weiss made a heartfelt onstage wedding proposal to his long-time girlfriend Jan Svendsen during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for Variety Special.



The 91st Oscars will be held on February 24 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.



The world's most prestigious film award ceremony will air live on the ABC Television Network, and will be televised live in more than 225 countries worldwide.



