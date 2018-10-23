Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided as of October 23, 2018, not to list any new standardized EUR-denominated expiration months after March 2019 for option contracts on Nordea Bank Abp (NDAFI). Flexible Option series in EUR on NDAFI can be listed with expiration until June 20, 2019. Existing option contracts will still be available for trading until expiration. There is no change in any SEK-denominated equity derivatives contracts on Nordea (NDASE). The EUR-denominated forward contracts on NDAFI will continue to be listed according to Quotation List Finnish Equities Group 2 with the following maturities and expiration months: -- 3 months: All months -- 12 months: Mar, Jun, Sep, Dec The additional expiry months in Forwards will be available for trading as of October 24, 2018. As usual, a separate Exchange Notice will follow on the newly listed Forward Series. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, +358 9 6166 7275 or jari.elo@nasdaq.com or Product Management, + 46 8 405 69 70 or product.management@nasdaq.com . NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Alfredas Gurgzdys Jari Elo Product Management Project Management Office Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=696102