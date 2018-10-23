XAIN AG Presents: Distributed Intelligent Systems for Mobility

BERLIN, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On 31stOctober 2018, XAIN AG invites decision-makers from the automotive, M2M and mobility sectors, interested Journalists and AI-Specialists to its conference "Distributed Intelligent Systems for Mobility" in Birmingham. Together with its partners Porsche, MintBit and Ocean Protocol, XAIN presents a specially curated day of insights on how intelligent systems are redefining the industry's approach to data, resource and knowledge sharing.

Artificial intelligence is one of the key technologies not only for the mobility sector of the future. On 31stOctober 2018 XAIN AG is going to demonstrate, how close the future is already. The eXpandable Artificial Intelligence Network (XAIN) is a distributed network featuring a user-centric access delegation framework purpose-built for the management of machines, vehicles and IoT devices. Developed by researchers from Oxford University and Imperial College London, XAIN combines an access control protocol with embedded blockchain nodes and an energy-efficient consensus mechanism (PoKW), as published by The Royal Society in its Open Science journal.

The event, which will take place in Birmingham in the heart of the British automotive industry, will feature an exclusive deep dive into XAIN's pilot project with Porsche, where the two companies successfully implemented a blockchain node into a Panamera. There will also be keynote presentations from Prof. Michael Huth, Dr. Maria Boerner and Dr. Dimitri De Jonghe. The event will be followed by a panel discussion featuring expertise from Imperial College London, Ocean Protocol and Mintbit. Prof. Michael Huth, CTO of XAIN AG, is looking forward to the event: "I can't wait to present XAIN's FROST technology and to have a dialogue with the UK Automotive community about opportunities in future digitisation of vehicles."

The FROST language is a programming language developed for the specific domain of controlling access to data and resources. A program written in FROST can be thought of as a "smart policy" that articulates the exact conditions under which an access is granted or denied: the nature, extent, and richness of such collaborative controls and sharing of controls are truly programmable in FROST - without the need of a central authority. It also comes with potential tools for verifying that programs meet the intent of the programmer. Moreover, programs written in FROST get compiled into logical structures that can evaluate the outcomes of policies on or near the resources they are meant to control. This gives the owners of resources full control over the deployment and change management of such policies, in close proximity to the assets that they are meant to control. FROST also comes with verification tools that can attest that an optimized program object running on a device is a faithful encoding of the intended policy.

"We are very happy to be presenting FROST, which is the culmination of years of research in cybersecurity and distributed intelligent systems, to an audience of academics, developers and industry professionals in Birmingham", says Jesse Steele from the XAIN head office in Berlin. "Our guests can look forward to a day filled to the brim with exclusive insights about the XAIN technology, AI and the future of mobility. The focus will be on the XAIN vault and FROST, the former being our secure data sharing ecosystem for enterprise. Since we don't want it to be too technical and theoretical, we are happy to show the first use case of FROST with our partner Porsche. And we also have a little surprise for the whole industry to announce, which I don't want to tell too much about right now."

The conference "Distributed Intelligent Systems for Mobility" will take place in Birmingham on 31stOctober 2018 at The Studio (7 Cannon St, Birmingham B2 5EP). Between 9:30am and 5:00pm the guests will experience a day packed with exclusive information, innovative technologies and networking possibilities. Further information can be obtained at https://events.xain.io/ Already confirmed visitors include representatives of Aston Martin, Daimler, Jaguar-Land-Rover and Porsche as well as noteworthy academics and tech analysts. Interested persons can apply for one of the limited tickets via the homepage of the event, or email events@xain.io .



About XAIN

XAIN, short for eXpandable Artificial Intelligence Network, began as a University of Oxford research project in 2014. Three years later the company was incorporated in Berlin in February 2017. The company specializes in cybersecurity, blockchain technology and machine learning solutions for enterprise clients. For this, XAIN creates intelligent systems for the sharing of data, resources and knowledge, that offer a universal, user-centric access control protocol, that leverages blockchain technology to increase trust and transparency between users and enterprises. Furthermore, it grants users full access control over their machine and device permissions and allows for seamless and secure 3rd party service integration into machine networks.

Given the founders' backgrounds and automotive industry experience, XAIN maintains a strong research focus and specializes in delivering digital infrastructure solutions for the mobility sector.

With offices in Berlin, Stuttgart and Oxford, XAIN delivers services within Europe, the UK and worldwide.

Contact press:

Quadriga Communication GmbH

Kent Gaertner

+49-30-30-30-80-89-13

gaertner@quadriga-communication.de

Contact company:

Xain AG

Jesse Steele

+49-30-89-63-19-90

jesse.steele@xain.io