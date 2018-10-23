sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT: Provisional 2018/2019 publications calendar:

Press release*Meeting
3rd quarter 2018 turnover6 November 2018
4th quarter 2018 turnover5 February 2019
2018 annual results19 March 201920 March 2019
at 10.00 a.m. - Paris
1st quarter 2019 turnover6 May 2019
Annual General Meeting 16 May 2019
at 10.30 a.m. - Alençon
2nd quarter 2019 turnover6 August 2019
First half 2019 results18 September 201919 September 2019
at 10.00 a.m. - Paris
3rd quarter 2019 turnover5 November 2019
4th quarter 2019 turnover4 February 2020

* Distribution after Stock Exchange closure


ABOUT MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT:

Founded in 1919, MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT is the oldest home building company in France and the main actor on the French market (individual plots). Already leader in home building, MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT became the French No. 1 in house renovation in 2015. The Group operates in all 12 regions in France, with over 375 sales offices.

Staff at June 30th, 2018: 1,990 people.

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT is listed on the Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

ISIN Number: FR 0004159473 - Index: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share

Commercial site: www.maisons-france-confort.com - Financial site: www.groupe-mfc.com

CONTACTS:

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT
Patrick Vandromme
Chairman and Managing Director
Tel +33 (0)2 33 80 66 61
Email pvandromme@maisonfc.fr
ACTUS
Amalia Naveira
Analyst/Investor/Press relations
Tel +33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
Email anaveira@actus.fr
Jean-Christophe Godet
Chief Financial Officer
Tel +33 (0)2 33 80 66 61
Email finances@maisonfc.fr		Marie Claude Triquet
Press relations
Tel +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93
Email mctriquet@actus.fr
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55623-mfc-231018-calendrier-2018-2019-gb.pdf

