MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT: Provisional 2018/2019 publications calendar:

|Press release*
|Meeting
|3rd quarter 2018 turnover
|6 November 2018
|4th quarter 2018 turnover
|5 February 2019
|2018 annual results
|19 March 2019
|20 March 2019
at 10.00 a.m. - Paris
|1st quarter 2019 turnover
|6 May 2019
|Annual General Meeting
|16 May 2019
at 10.30 a.m. - Alençon
|2nd quarter 2019 turnover
|6 August 2019
|First half 2019 results
|18 September 2019
|19 September 2019
at 10.00 a.m. - Paris
|3rd quarter 2019 turnover
|5 November 2019
|4th quarter 2019 turnover
|4 February 2020
* Distribution after Stock Exchange closure
ABOUT MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT:
Founded in 1919, MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT is the oldest home building company in France and the main actor on the French market (individual plots). Already leader in home building, MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT became the French No. 1 in house renovation in 2015. The Group operates in all 12 regions in France, with over 375 sales offices.
Staff at June 30th, 2018: 1,990 people.
MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.
MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT is listed on the Euronext Paris - Compartment B.
ISIN Number: FR 0004159473 - Index: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share
Commercial site: www.maisons-france-confort.com - Financial site: www.groupe-mfc.com
|CONTACTS:
|
MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT
Patrick Vandromme
Chairman and Managing Director
Tel +33 (0)2 33 80 66 61
Email pvandromme@maisonfc.fr
|
ACTUS
Amalia Naveira
Analyst/Investor/Press relations
Tel +33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
Email anaveira@actus.fr
|Jean-Christophe Godet
Chief Financial Officer
Tel +33 (0)2 33 80 66 61
Email finances@maisonfc.fr
|Marie Claude Triquet
Press relations
Tel +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93
Email mctriquet@actus.fr
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55623-mfc-231018-calendrier-2018-2019-gb.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free