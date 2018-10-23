MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT: Provisional 2018/2019 publications calendar:

Press release* Meeting 3rd quarter 2018 turnover 6 November 2018 4th quarter 2018 turnover 5 February 2019 2018 annual results 19 March 2019 20 March 2019

at 10.00 a.m. - Paris 1st quarter 2019 turnover 6 May 2019 Annual General Meeting 16 May 2019

at 10.30 a.m. - Alençon 2nd quarter 2019 turnover 6 August 2019 First half 2019 results 18 September 2019 19 September 2019

at 10.00 a.m. - Paris 3rd quarter 2019 turnover 5 November 2019 4th quarter 2019 turnover 4 February 2020

* Distribution after Stock Exchange closure



ABOUT MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT:

Founded in 1919, MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT is the oldest home building company in France and the main actor on the French market (individual plots). Already leader in home building, MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT became the French No. 1 in house renovation in 2015. The Group operates in all 12 regions in France, with over 375 sales offices.

Staff at June 30th, 2018: 1,990 people.

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT is listed on the Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

ISIN Number: FR 0004159473 - Index: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share

Commercial site: www.maisons-france-confort.com - Financial site: www.groupe-mfc.com



CONTACTS:

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT

Patrick Vandromme

Chairman and Managing Director

Tel +33 (0)2 33 80 66 61

Email pvandromme@maisonfc.fr

ACTUS

Amalia Naveira

Analyst/Investor/Press relations

Tel +33 (0)4 72 18 04 90

Email anaveira@actus.fr

Jean-Christophe Godet

Chief Financial Officer

Tel +33 (0)2 33 80 66 61

Email finances@maisonfc.fr Marie Claude Triquet

Press relations

Tel +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93

Email mctriquet@actus.fr



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55623-mfc-231018-calendrier-2018-2019-gb.pdf