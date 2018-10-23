São Paulo (ots) - Transfer to third parties, bill payments, card usage, pre-financing and mPOS payments will be available to all users



Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, today announced the rebranding of payment solutions company Moip, which it acquired in early 2016. With immediate effect, Moip will adopt the name Wirecard Brasil, thus unifying Wirecard's worldwide brand presence. In addition to strengthening its global strategy, the change also marks the launch of Wirecard's new generation of financial products in the country: The company is releasing new financial features for all of its dozens of thousands of small-sized clients who are using Wirecard Brasil's payment solutions. These new digital features will allow entrepreneurs to carry out transfers to third parties and bill payments. In addition, Wirecard Brasil will provide them with card solutions, on demand pre-financing and mPOS (mobile Point of Sale) services to facilitate their financial management.



With the changes, the company's goal is to offer a complete financial solution, increasingly simple and flexible for businesses and entrepreneurs, capable of serving them in every payment stream. The new solutions guarantee banking autonomy and allow customers to carry out all financial management in the new Wirecard account.



Igor Senra, Managing Director at Wirecard Brasil, stated: "We have worked with many tens of thousands of digital entrepreneurs in the past years and we have followed the challenges they face, and this goes far beyond receiving online payments. With the unification of the brand and the new generation of products, we will offer an integrated solution, accessible both online and offline and capable of serving them in all steps of the payment value chain - all through one platform."



Among the main products launched will be an mPOS solution that enables acceptance of credit card payments on-site. Like the functionalities Wirecard is offering online, the solution has a split function that automatically divides payments between commission agents and shop owners according to business rules and in many cases eliminates double taxation. Another innovation will be the new digital finance dashboard. Through that, it is possible to monitor performance indicators, receivables, perform bank reconciliation, withdrawal transactions, pay slips (boletos) and suppliers, and make transfers to bank accounts. Through the account function, merchants can as well make use of bill payments, pre-financing and card usage.



Igor Senra, Managing Director at Wirecard Brasil, added: "The new solutions will bring great opportunities for our merchants in Brazil. Currently, according to the Research Institute of Popular Data, around 33% of the population do not have bank accounts and our intention with the launch is to offer a complete solution that enables financial inclusion."



Wagner Aguado, responsible for the Wirecard Business in Brazil, said: "This means people will not need a bank in order to receive payments or pay bills and suppliers. We are moving forward with our primary goal, which is to digitize payment processes globally in a way that enables people and companies to focus on growing their business".



With the rebranding to Wirecard Brasil, the company reinforces its position as the leading global innovation driver for digital financial technology, which is present on five continents and in more than 26 countries. Since September, Wirecard AG (based in Germany) is part of the DAX index, the blue chip stock market index consisting of the 30 major German companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



