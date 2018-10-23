

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Tuesday and remained stuck in a sideways pattern throughout the session. The market ended the session with a substantial loss.



Weakness in global equity markets contributed to the negative mood among investors, as well as concerns over Italy. The Italian budget was rejected by the European Commission and was granted three weeks time to submit a revised plan.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.11 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,767.15. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 2.03 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.46 percent.



Sika was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, falling 3.8 percent. Lonza also surrendered 3.5 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with slight losses. Roche decreased 0.5 percent, while Nestle and Novartis surrendered 0.3 percent each.



Schindler sank 8.6 percent after reporting disappointing third quarter results.



Julius Baer dropped 2.3 percent, Credit Suisse declined 2.1 percent and UBS lost 2 percent.



Swiss Re fell 2.6 percent, Zurich Insurance weakened by 2.3 percent and Swiss Life surrendered 1.8 percent.



Swatch Group forfeited 2 percent and rival Richemont lost 1.5 percent.



