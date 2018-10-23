Christo Georgiev, fintech entrepreneur and founder of myPOS, has confirmed his intention to open two new flagship stores in major European cities by the end of the year. The opening is part of an initiative to bring the product closer to potential customers, giving them a hands-on experience and a live demonstration of what myPOS has to offer.

The two new stores will be opened in Barcelona, Spain and Paris, France - two of the most important markets for myPOS. "Our Spanish and French customers have always placed a tremendous amount of trust in us, and we in turn have worked hard to justify it," Georgiev says. "Opening physical locations in Barcelona and Paris is an extension of that relationship. It's important to test a product with your own hands before you choose to trust it, and if that's true for TVs and phones why can't it apply to POS terminals?"

The Barcelona store will open as soon as November, followed shortly by the Paris one before the end of the year.

myPOS has already opened several flagship stores this year, first in London back in February, then in Amsterdam, Sofia and Milan later in 2018. Future plans for 2019 include locations in Zurich, Bucharest and more.

What is myPOS All About?

myPOS is a company dedicated to helping small businesses grow by supplying them with a complete solution which enables them to process electronic payments. This comes not only in the form of affordable, multi-functional POS terminals, but also includes a free multi-currency account with a debit card, and most importantly, real-time transaction processing which results in instant access to available funds.

Memberships and partnerships

myPOS is FCA authorised, a member of Vendorcom, SWIFT, EPC and participant in the EBA Clearing.

About myPOS Europe Ltd

myPOS Europe Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as an Electronic Money Institution, under the Electronic Money Directive 2009/110/EC (the "EMD") and The Electronic Money Regulations 2011 and The Payment Service Regulation 2017.

