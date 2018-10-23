The "Romania - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Romania's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Romania's telcos move further into multi-sector service offerings

Romania's telecoms market continues to evolve under the influence of competition and technological change. Alternative operators have launched competing services in the liberalised fixed-line voice market, with cable TV operators such as UPC being particularly successful in attracting new customers. The market overall continues to evolve with operators expanding into the provision of multiple services. To this end Vodafone Group acquired Liberty Global's local unit UPC Romania in May 2018, thus allowing Vodafone Romania to compete more effectively with the service offerings from orange Romania and telekom Romania. All operators are investing in network capacity upgrades in response to the shift towards offering IP-delivered content.

The broadband market benefits from effective infrastructure-based competition. The fibre sector has become one of the strongest in Europe in recent years, with a rapidly growing share of the fixed-line broadband market by subscriber lines. As a result, the country has one of the highest FttP penetration rates in the region, with about two-thirds of connections offering data above 100Mb/s.

Romania's mobile market is served by four network operators, three of which are the local subsidiaries of the major regional players Vodafone Group, Orange Group and Deutsche Telekom. Penetration rates are average for the region, though this is partly attributed to customers opting to have multiple SIM cards. Mobile broadband growth has been strong following network investments which have extended the reach of LTE services.

This report provides an overview of Romania's fast-developing telecommunications market, covering regulatory developments, major players and fixed-line infrastructure, and offering a variety of operational and financial statistics. The report also reviews the mobile market, covering technological developments as well as profiling the major operators and their strategies in a competitive and highly regulated environment. In addition, the report covers the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband segments.

Key developments:

Vodafone Romania signs fibre network access deal with Telekom Romania

Two-thirds of fixed broadband connections accessing 100Mb/s or above

NetCity to increase Bucharest open access fibre network to 2,100km by 2020

Telekom Romania expanding 1Gb/s FttP offering

RCS&RDS launches free shared Wi-Fi network for subscribers

Liberty Global sells UPC Romania unit to Vodafone Group

Orange Romania conducts FWA 5G network trials, anticipates 5G as fixed-line broadband replacement from 2020

Regulator outlines strategies for multiple spectrum award, proposes 2019 date for 470-790MHz band auction

Vodafone Romania trials NB-IoT

Digi Mobil seeks collaboration with MNOs for 5G development

MNOs expand m-ticketing functionalities

Regulator adopts Action Plan 2018

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2017, State Statistics data for 2017, telco's operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

