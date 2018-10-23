The 2018 Global Grad Show To Present 150 Life Changing Inventions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Held in partnership with The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the Global Grad Show, a key event of Dubai Design Week, unveils this year's programme including the main exhibition featuring 150 life-changing inventions by the next generation of designers from across the globe. New this year is the Innovation Conference which looks at creativity in the age of artificial intelligence and automation. Another first is Dubai Evolution Challenge, bringing international and UAE students together.

The Global Grad Show exhibition showcases forward-thinking ideas selected based on their power to accelerate change and improve lives. The designers themselves will present their ground-breaking prototypes, selected from over 1,000 entries. The exhibition will showcase work from 100 universities, including Harvard, MIT and the RCA, alongside projects from institutions from Chile, Jordan and Pakistan.

The projects have been selected and curated by renowned author and designer, Brendan McGetrick. "Global Grad Show is not only a showcase of ideas from the brightest young minds around the world, it's a celebration of creativity and optimism," McGetrick explains. "Graduates today are faced with daunting truths such as climate change, automation, and mass migration. Each of these projects offers a restorative solution; an idea of how to make human-scale changes with the hope of bettering humankind as a whole."

'Belief in AI', the inaugural Innovation Conference, takes place on 12 November and is curated by Ben Vickers, CTO of the Serpentine Gallery and Kendrick McDowell, Director of AI at Google. The conference will look at the opportunities presented by emerging technologies and creativity combined. It will investigate the role of AI in the future of creativity, education, art, and spirituality.

Also taking place for the first time this year is the Dubai Evolution Challenge, overseen by Tuuli Maria Utrainen from the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN). Designers will team up to create a future evolution of everyday objects, activities or services that they discover in Dubai.

Owned by the Art Dubai Group, Global Grad Show is supported for the first time by Investment Corporation of Dubai which plays a key role in positioning Dubai as a global enabler for forward-thinking youth and a facilitator of innovation and design, determined to create a better and sustainable future for all.

