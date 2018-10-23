

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Logitech International SA (LOGI) are seeing substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the computer accessories maker plunging by 9.8 percent. Earlier in the session, Logitech hit its lowest intraday level in nine months.



The steep drop by Logitech comes even though the company reported strong fiscal second quarter earnings growth on record sales. The company's results exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Investors seem disappointed that Logitech maintained rather than boosting its full-year earnings and sales guidance.



