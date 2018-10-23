Marijuana News TodayIt was inevitable, but still undesirable: the marijuana news today shows that the steep dives from yesterday are continuing apace today as the hype surrounding marijuana legalization in Canada wears off and the pot stock market enters a correction.This was something that we here at Profit Confidential had predicted several months ago. But to be fair, I didn't expect the fall to be so dramatic in such a short period of time.This correction is a direct response to the massive gains made since August, where much of the industry saw its value rise in the high double-digits, in some cases by over 100%.As is always the case with the marijuana.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...