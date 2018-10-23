The ITU G.vlc Standard for Visible Light Communications and LiFi is expected to accelerate the deployment of LiFi systems worldwide.

(Broadband World Forum, Berlin) Firefly LiFi, a manufacturer of Visible Light Communications (VLC) LiFi products, announced that its SecureLink LiFi solutions are compliant with the latest draft of the ITU G.9991 (or "G.vlc") Standard Recommendation. This latest draft of the G.vlc Recommendation was coordinated by the International Telecommunication Union Telecommunication Sector (ITU-T), whose mission is to ensure the efficient and timely production of standards covering all fields of telecommunications on a worldwide basis. LiFi is one of the hottest new technologies emerging in the electronics industry, since the technology utilizes light to transmit data instead of radio frequency methods, such as WiFi. Firefly LiFi made the announcement at the Broadband World Forum tradeshow in Berlin, Germany, where it is displaying the company's SecureLink LiFi solutions with Teleconnect GmbH (booth C112; Hall 22a). Firefly LiFi is owned by Teleconnect and LightPointe Communications, Inc., the leader in outdoor point-to-point backhaul solutions.

"We're excited to announce that our LiFi products adhere to the pending G.vlc Standard, as such standards enable a robust ecosystem of products that can work together-which enhances end-user satisfaction and can lead to the creation of ubiquitous, mass-market technology adoption," said Dr. Heinz Willebrand, CEO of Firefly LiFi, and an inductee into EE Times list of Forty Innovators Building the Foundation of the Next-Gen Electronics Industry. "The final G.vlc Standard is expected at the end of the year or early 2019. History has clearly shown that having a standard in place is very important when it comes to market acceptance and new technology adoption. Customers that deploy products that are based on international standards avoid the risks associated with deploying proprietary solutions, which are susceptible to not being part of a larger ecosystem. For future-proof enterprise and government wireless network applications-requiring Gigabit capacity, extreme data security over encrypted light transmission, and flexible deployment in both human and machine to machine (M2M) network scenarios-Firefly LiFi is the clear choice in LiFi and VLC connectivity."

Firefly LiFi's SecureLink is powered by G.hn technology from MaxLinear, a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications.

"SecureLink ceiling-mounted access points transmit to tabletop units using light instead of radio frequency WiFi transmission, which is prone to eavesdropping, interference, and RF congestion," continued Dr. Willebrand. "This creates a much more secure wireless network ideal for applications such as corporate and government conference rooms-as well as for applications in which data transmission speed and unsurpassed signal security are critical. In addition to presenting our indoor SecureLink solutions at the Broadband World Forum, we are also presenting our outdoor system for high speed point-to-point wireless connectivity. The outdoor system is for enterprises, metro campus building connectivity, 5G LTE short-haul backhaul for Smart City networks, Small Cell applications, and Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISP). Our outdoor VLC solution uses an infrared transmission technology and is capable of exceeding 1.7 Gbps-while avoiding RF licensing, RF congestion, and RF interference associated with WiFi and other radio-based devices."

About Firefly LiFi

Firefly LiFi is a manufacturer of Visible Light Communications (VLC), also known as LiFi. Firefly is owned by LightPointe Communications, Inc., and Teleconnect GmbH.

