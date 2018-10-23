Aeroméxico: AEROMEXICO REDESIGNS ITS IN-FLIGHT MEAL MENU ON ITS SERVICE TO EUROPE

Mexico City, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexico City, October 23, 2018. - On October 16, Aeromexico customers traveling in Clase Premier started to enjoy an exclusive menu designed by Elena Reygadas, considered one of the most prestigious chefs in Mexico.

This menu is only available on flights to Europe, including the Madrid, Paris, London, and Amsterdam routes, departing from Mexico City. The menu will be redesigned on a quarterly basis and according to the four seasons of the year (spring, summer, autumn, and winter), in order to continue offering differentiated services to our passengers.

The meals are produced in Chef Elena Reygadas' kitchens, following the Restaurant in the Sky concept, an initiative that was born as part of the Delta Air Lines service standardization process that consists of bringing the restaurant on board.

Aeromexico customers now have the option to choose between four lunch or dinner options, plus three breakfast choices.

Lunch or Dinner

Cheeses

Rosemary bread

St. Maure, Camembert, Oatcakes,

Tomato and fennel-seed spread

Entrée

Hummus, Cauliflowers, Carrots, and Chia tostadas.

Arugula, Parmesan and Baked Tomatoes.

Main Course

a. Braised Short Rib with Potatoes, and Leeks

b. Spinach, Tomato, and Ricotta Lasagna

c. Roasted Vegetables, Barley, and Red Curry

d. Corned Beef Sandwich

Dessert

Chocolate and Hazelnut mousse

Pain d'épices

Snacks

Stuffed Focaccia, Hazelnut biscotti

Breakfast

Pulque Bread, Conchas (mexican Sweet Bread)

Seasonal Fruit, Yogurt, and Granola

a. Tomato and Goat Cheese Quiche

b. Smoked salmon, avocado purée, and multi-seed bread

c. Baked oatmeal with almond milk.

Antonio Fernández, VP Product Design and Service Standards at Aeromexico, spoke about the new menu and said: "It is a pleasure to be able to work with one of the most famous chefs in Mexico. Elena uses organic products that are locally grown in Mexico, so all of the raw materials used in her cooking processes are of the highest quality."

"The chef is keenly focused on the diners' well-being. She looks after all of the elements that are used to create her dishes so our passengers will enjoy an enhanced experience that will improve their perception of the service offered by Aeromexico," added the director.

Aeromexico's implementation of this type of initiatives confirms the carrier's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry by offering passengers innovative customer experiences.