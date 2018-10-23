InterTrader Named Spread Betting Provider of the Year

LONDON, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

For the second successive year, InterTrader wins the top spread betting prizeat the MoneyAge Awards

InterTrader has again been named Spread Betting Provider of the Year at the MoneyAge Awards 2018, having won the title for the second year in a row.

The MoneyAge Awards celebrate excellence, professionalism and innovation in the finance industry.

At a gala dinner in the City of London, InterTrader was honoured for being ahead of the game with its product provision, innovation, focus on value and customer service.

The accolade comes after InterTrader won the Value For Money Award in the Investment Trends UK Leverage Trading Report 2018 for the fourth time in six years, cementing its reputation as the low-cost provider of choice. It also achieved the highest satisfaction rating for commissions in the Investment Trends survey.

Shai Heffetz, Managing Director of InterTrader Ltd, said: "We are delighted to have won MoneyAge's Spread Betting Provider of the Year award for the second year in a row, which is a testament to our unique, innovative offering. As the only No Dealing Desk spread betting provider, we find traders are increasingly drawn to our transparent trading model."

Spread betting and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 64-72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading these products with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

About InterTrader

InterTrader is a No Dealing Desk spread betting and CFD provider with a record of innovation, from market-neutral execution on all trades to their parental guarantee protecting clients' funds. They offer direct, flexible and transparent trading on shares, indices, forex, commodities and more.

Clients can choose from a range of desktop and mobile platforms, supported by a free suite of trading tools including professional-level charts, trading signals, independent expert research and a trader education programme.

InterTrader is a trading name of InterTrader Ltd, which is part of GVC Holdings PLC, the multinational sports betting and gaming group. InterTrader Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ref 597312. Registered address: Suite 6, Atlantic Suites, Europort Avenue, Gibraltar.