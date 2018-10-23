World's First ATM15 and Walkie-Talkie Rugged Phone DOOGEE S80 Released for Only 379.99 USD

DOOGEE S80 IP68, IP69K Rugged Phone is well-armed with DMR Walkie-talkie & ATM15

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged phone is easily found in various scenes these days, such as with the field workers, adventurers and those who work daily with tools and machinery. Such persons appreciate the phone's sturdy construction to meet their tormented use outdoors. For the recently released DOOGEE S80 model, its digital walkie-talkie and rugged phone are integrated perfectly into a whole. It houses two big functions of both the ordinary mobile phone and interphone, fully reflecting the visual scheduling system solution. Furthermore, the application of a visual scheduling system is an essential force to promote the development of special industries, such as the Police System, Fire-fighting Line, Engineering Progress etc. Why does a rugged phone with visual scheduling system raise such a big wave?

Take the DOOGEE S80 as an example, which combines the digital walkie-talkie, accurate GPS and industrial phone design to realize the visualization of event scene, personnel location, and on-site monitoring. Compared to the traditional interphone - which teammates can use for mutual communication but only through voice messages - DOOGEE S80 will satisfy more practical requirements from users. For instance, the digital intercom enables phone holders to make clear calls without a network no matter where and when, fully achieving zero-delay communication for unexpected emergencies. It is especially applied in remote mountains and forests, isolated islands and desert areas.

Unlike common interphones, the DOOGEE S80's walkie-talkie has a digital signal with broader frequency and clearer calling quality. It passes tests of IP68, IP69K, MIL-STD-810G and features a 15 ATM waterproof rate (a world-first), 10080mAh huge battery and full netcom. DOOGEE S80 is reliable for outdoor adventurers, especially the global network band that supports sports teams for worldwide use. What's more, the Europe hiking group that DOOGEE sponsored last month ranks the S80 as "the most useful rugged phone for hiking" and "an all-around assistant of extreme sports". Get closer to the DOOGEE S80 (YouTube video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rIk-RfELGE). Similar to the DOOGEE S70 gaming phone, the S80 also employs pinpoint GPS and GLONASS, allowing adventurers to make good use of this function to search for and rescue partners in trouble. Its visual scheduling system also plays a great role in traffic monitoring to minimize traffic congestion.

According to different applications, users can set independent and secure group chats. Voice isolation conforms to communication confidentiality and helps in police distribution and command. Moreover, the 400-480MHz wide working frequency plus 10km effective distance are outstanding features in the interphone market. As a rugged phone, DOOGEE S80 certainly possesses a sturdy and durable body, having passed the IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810G tests to meet all difficult environments. It contributes to the Emergency Relief, Field Search and Rescue, Public Safety, Deep Forest Exploration, Property Industry, Express Industry, Hotel, Logistics Industry and so on.

The visual scheduling system solution will greatly promote the development of special industries in the future. The DOOGEE S80 is now for sale at Aliexpress 1111 Festival for only $379.99. Outdoor enthusiasts can stay tuned for the latest information published by DOOGEE.

