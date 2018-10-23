

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday after trending lower in recent weeks. After ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in well over a year, PulteGroup is currently up by 8.7 percent.



The rebound by PulteGroup comes after the homebuilder reported third quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



PulteGroup reported third quarter earnings of $1.01 per share on revenues of $2.65 billion, while analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share on revenues of $2.60 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX