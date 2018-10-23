

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see substantial weakness in late-day trading on Tuesday. Caterpillar is currently down by 7.5 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over a year.



The early sell-off by Caterpillar came even though the heavy equipment maker reported third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.



Investors seem disappointed Caterpillar reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance rather than raising its forecast. The company's comments about the impact of tariffs may also be weighing on the stock.



