

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.57 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $4.26 billion from $4.12 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.57 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.58 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q3): $4.26 Bln vs. $4.12 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX