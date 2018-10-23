

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $128.32 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $101.74 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $408.68 million from $386.02 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $128.32 Mln. vs. $101.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $408.68 Mln vs. $386.02 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX