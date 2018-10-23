

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $106.35 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $83.77 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $622.89 million from $574.49 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $106.35 Mln. vs. $83.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.37 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q3): $622.89 Mln vs. $574.49 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX