

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $199 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.5% to $853 million from $714 million last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $227 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q3): $853 Mln vs. $714 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 - $5.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX