Lexogen supports thousands of RNA researchers worldwide by partnering with the RNA Society in their 2018/19 RNA Salon initiative

VIENNA, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RNA (ribonucleic acid) is one of the most important building blocks of life, and this molecule is researched in diverse biological disciplines.

In 2016, the RNA Society launched the "RNA Salon" program to cultivate interactions between RNA researchers who might be regionally close but belong to various departments or institutes. This program provides financial support for recurring local or regional RNA science-based activities held at academic institutions throughout the world.

From the very beginning, Lexogen, an RNA-focused biotech company, has recognized the potential of the RNA Salon initiative and co-funded those RNA Salons with a focus on RNA sequencing. Today, RNA sequencing has become an important tool for almost all aspects of RNA research, spurring Lexogen to enter into an exclusive partnership with the RNA Society for the 2018/2019 academic year and extend co-funding to each and every RNA Salon.

In 2017/2018, RNA Salons celebrated the participation of more than 4,000 RNA researchers from all around the world. This involvement is sure to be topped in the current season with the announcement of a record number of 48 RNA Salons funded by the RNA Society for the 2018/2019 year (42 of which have accepted sponsorship from Lexogen).

Lukas Paul, PhD (Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs, Lexogen GmbH): "We are delighted to intensify the partnership with the RNA Society to provide RNA researchers at all levels with a platform to discuss progress in RNA research, to forge new collaborations, and to advance our understanding of RNA."

Ute Kothe, PhD (RNA Salon administrator, Membership Committee, RNA Society): "The RNA Salon program has proven to be a tremendously successful initiative to foster engagement between RNA scientists and proudly reflects the mission of the RNA Society. We are pleased to continue to partner with Lexogen on this important program and in their decision to increase their commitment in 2018/2019 for the benefit of our members and thousands of additional RNA scientists around the globe."

About Lexogen

Lexogen is a transcriptomics and next-generation sequencing company, focusing on the development of technologies for complete transcriptome sequencing. Their portfolio includes innovative molecular biology kits, software, and services for RNA-Seq.

To learn more, visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

About the RNA Society

The RNA Society represents an organization of over 1800 members worldwide dedicated to fostering research and education in the field of RNA science. It hosts a peer-reviewed scientific journal, RNA, and an annual scientific conference. In addition to being part of a robust scientific community, membership in the RNA Society provides a number of benefits including travel fellowships, publication discounts, RNA-related small conference support, and the opportunity to organize your own RNA Salon event! For more information, visit www.rnasociety.org and follow us on Twitter @RNASociety.

