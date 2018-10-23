

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $225.9 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $170.1 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $228.1 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $906.6 million from $821.5 million last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $228.1 Mln. vs. $181.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.07 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q3): $906.6 Mln vs. $821.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.95 - $1 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3.5 - $3.9 Bln



