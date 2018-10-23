

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $115.24 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $84.70 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.47 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



