WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.
The company's bottom line came in at $115.24 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $84.70 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.47 billion from $1.32 billion last year.
Robert Half International earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $115.24 Mln. vs. $84.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.
