

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $31.04 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $23.77 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $296.77 million from $261.77 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $31.04 Mln. vs. $23.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $296.77 Mln vs. $261.77 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $5.15 Full year revenue guidance: $1.185 - $1.20 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX