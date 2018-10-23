

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.54 billion, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $0.47 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Equity Residential reported adjusted earnings of $924.62 million or $2.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.92 billion from $1.84 billion last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $924.62 Mln. vs. $882.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.41 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.84 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.27



