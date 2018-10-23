Hundreds of skills available for customers in both Italy and Spain from leading brands like RAI, Giallo Zafferano, Giunti, BTicino, Renfe, Televisión Española, EL PAÍS, Burger King, and more

Device makers like Sonos, Bose, Harman Kardon, Energy Sistem, SEAT, TIM, NETGEAR, Sony and more are introducing devices with Alexa built-in for Italian and Spanish customers

(NASDAQ: AMZN)-Amazon today announced Alexa and Echo are now available for Italy and Spain. Additionally, developers around the world have created skills and devices with Alexa built-in for Italian and Spanish customers. Read the press release announcing Alexa for Italy here, and the press release announcing Alexa for Spain here.

"Tens of millions of customers around the world are already using Alexa, and today we're excited to introduce her to our customers in Italy and Spain," said Toni Reid, Vice President, Amazon Alexa. "We've built a new experience that honors the unique cultures in Italy and Spain, ensuring Alexa knows what matters most to customers just as a local would. Developers are an essential part of creating these new experiences, and Alexa launches with hundreds of skills including popular Italian and Spanish brands like RAI, Giallo Zafferano, BTicino, Televisión Española, Renfe, EL PAÍS, and a rich selection of Alexa devices from the likes of Sonos, Bose, Harman Kardon, NETGEAR, Sony, and more."

Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot are speakers designed entirely around your voice-they're always ready, hands-free, and fast. Echo Spot brings you everything you love about Alexa, in a stylish and compact design that can show you things. Echo Sub is an Echo companion device for those looking to enhance their music playback experience on compatible Echo devices with deep, rich bass. Amazon Smart Plug is a new smart home device that enables you to control your compatible lights, fans, coffee maker and more using just your voice.

Alexa is the brain behind Echo-just ask, and she'll answer questions, play music, read the news, set timers and alarms, check sports scores, control lights around your home, and much more. With far-field voice control, Echo can do all this from across the room. Since Alexa runs in the cloud, she is always getting smarter-plus, it is simple for developers to build Alexa skills and integrate Alexa into their own products.

Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Sub are available for pre-order in Italy and Spain today and will begin shipping next week.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023006187/en/

Contacts:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Media Hotline

Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr