Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2018 3rd Quarter Net Income of $1,190,000

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2018 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2018.
Results of Operation
For the third quarter 2018, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,190,000, an increase of 13.0% over third quarter 2017 earnings of $1,053,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2018 amounted to $1.07, an increase of 13.6% over third quarter 2017 results of $0.94 per diluted common share.
For the first nine months of 2018, Net Income after Taxes was $3,477,000, an increase of 43.3% over the first nine months of 2017 results of $2,426,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2018 were $3.11, an increase of 44.0% over the first nine months of 2017 results of $2.16 per diluted common share.
President Jeffrey M. Harp stated, "Third quarter results represents all-time highs for Trinity bank in terms of Net Income, Return on Assets, and Return on Equity. Congratulations to our staff for their exceptional performance and productivity."
Executive Vice President Barney C. Wiley stated, "These are volatile times, but Trinity is fortunate to participate in a market displaying strong economic activity. We continue to be committed to operate with:
strong capital - Equity to Assets Ratio of 12.77%,
sound liquidity - $98 million in overnight funds and investments,
high efficiency - Efficiency Ratio of 41.5% vs Peer 62.6%, and
emphasis on growth - 10.5% increase in Loan Volume."
"In addition, Trinity Bank will distribute its 14th semi-annual dividend of $.57 per share on October 31, 2018. We have been fortunate to be able to increase the dividend semi-annually since the initial dividend in 2012. Trinity has now returned $6.39 of the original investors $10.00 cost in the form of cash dividends."
Trinity Bank third quarter 2018 earnings
Actual for Quarter
|3 Months
|3 Months
(in 000's)
|09/30/2018
|09/30/2017
|%
Net Interest Income
|$
|2,349.
|$
|2,170.
|8.2
|%.
Non-Interest Income
|149.
|129.
|15.5
|%)
Non-Interest Expense
|(1098
|)
|(906
|)
|21.2
|%.
Pretax Preprovision Income
|1,400.
|1,393.
|.5
|%
Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets
|4
|0
|N/M
Loan Loss Provision
|(30
|).
|(60
|).
|N/M
Pretax Income
|1,374
|1,333
|3.1
|%.
Income Tax
|(184
|)
|(280
|)
|(34.3
|%).
Net Income
|$
|1,190
|$
|1,053
|13.0
|%.
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
|1,115
|1,121
Earnings Per Share
|1.07.
|.94.
|13.6
|%
Actual for 9 months
|9 Months
|9 Months
(in 000's)
|09/30/2018
|09/30/2017
|%
Net Interest Income
|$
|6,976.
|$
|6,270.
|11.3
|%.
Non-Interest Income
|415.
|388.
|7.0
|%
Non-Interest Expense
|(3,369
|)
|(2,673
|)
|26.0
|%.
Pretax Pre-provision Income
|4,022.
|3,985.
|.9
|%.
Gains on Sale of Securities and Other Assets
|11.
|3.
|N/M
Loan Loss Provision
|(60
|)
|(1,120
|)
|N/M
Pretax Income
|3,973
|2,868
|38.5
|%
Income Tax
|(496
|)
|(442
|)
|12.2
|%
Net Income
|$
|3,477
|$
|2,426
|43.3
|%
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
|1,118
|1,122
Earnings Per Share
|$
|3.11.
|$
|2.16.
|44.0
|%
Trinity Bank third quarter 2018 earnings
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ending
|September 30
|%
|September 30
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2018
|2017
|Change
|2018
|2017
|Change
Interest income
|$
|2,658
|$
|2,345
|13.3
|%
|$
|7,735
|$
|6,734
|14.9
|%
Interest expense
|309
|175
|76.6
|%
|759
|464
|63.6
|%
Net Interest Income
|2,349
|2,170
|8.2
|%
|6,976
|6,270
|11.3
|%
Service charges on deposits
|38
|35
|8.6
|%
|111
|115
|-3.5
|%
Other income
|111
|94
|18.1
|%
|304
|273
|11.4
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|149
|129
|15.5
|%
|415
|388
|7.0
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|707
|520
|36.0
|%
|2,067
|1,527
|35.4
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|119
|110
|8.2
|%
|346
|320
|8.1
|%
Other expense
|272
|276
|-1.4
|%
|956
|826
|15.7
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,098
|906
|21.2
|%
|3,369
|2,673
|26.0
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,400
|1,393
|0.5
|%
|4,022
|3,985
|0.9
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|4
|0
|N/M
|11
|3
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|30
|60
|N/M
|60
|1,120
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|1,374
|1,333
|3.1
|%#
|3,973
|2,868
|38.5
|%
Provision for income taxes
|184
|280
|-34.3
|%
|496
|442
|12.2
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,190
|$
|1,053
|13.0
|%
|$
|3,477
|$
|2,426
|43.3
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.08
|0.95
|13.6
|%
|3.15
|2.19
|43.9
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,100
|1,106
|1,103
|1,107
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share
|1.07
|0.94
|13.6
|%
|3.11
|2.16
|44.0
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,115
|1,121
|1,118
|1,122
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Nine Months
|September 30
|%
|September 30
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2018
|2017
|Change
|2018
|2017
|Change
Total loans
|$
|145,280
|$
|131,507
|10.5
|%
|$
|143,555
|$
|131,268
|9.4
|%
Total short term investments
|18,368
|26,349
|-30.3
|%
|17,398
|20,834
|-16.5
|%
Total investment securities
|80,509
|89,922
|-10.5
|%
|86,020
|85,529
|0.6
|%
Earning assets
|244,157
|247,778
|-1.5
|%
|246,973
|237,631
|3.9
|%
Total assets
|251,839
|254,291
|-1.0
|%
|254,084
|244,241
|4.0
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|83,151
|75,572
|10.0
|%
|82,008
|73,427
|11.7
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|135,815
|146,331
|-7.2
|%
|139,353
|139,610
|-0.2
|%
Total deposits
|218,966
|221,903
|-1.3
|%
|221,361
|213,037
|3.9
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0.0
|%
|522
|106
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|32,151
|$
|31,428
|2.3
|%
|$
|31,568
|$
|30,391
|3.9
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2017
Total loans
|$
|145,280
|$
|147,227
|$
|137,942
|$
|130,708
|$
|131,507
Total short term investments
|18,368
|10,843
|23,035
|33,929
|26,349
Total investment securities
|80,509
|84,981
|92,926
|92,935
|89,922
Earning assets
|244,157
|243,051
|253,903
|257,572
|247,778
Total assets
|251,839
|250,070
|260,399
|264,668
|254,291
Noninterest bearing deposits
|83,151
|80,637
|82,622
|81,387
|75,572
Interest bearing deposits
|135,815
|135,940
|146,206
|150,771
|146,331
Total deposits
|218,966
|216,577
|228,828
|232,158
|221,903
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|1,566
|0
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|32,151
|$
|31,236
|$
|31,308
|$
|31,546
|$
|31,428
|Quarter Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2017
Interest income
|$
|2,658
|$
|2,591
|$
|2,486
|$
|2,407
|$
|2,345
Interest expense
|309
|241
|209
|192
|175
Net Interest Income
|2,349
|2,350
|2,277
|2,215
|2,170
Service charges on deposits
|38
|37
|42
|35
|35
Other income
|111
|100
|87
|91
|94
Total Non Interest Income
|149
|137
|129
|126
|129
Salaries and benefits expense
|707
|731
|628
|575
|520
Occupancy and equipment expense
|119
|106
|121
|112
|110
Other expense
|272
|302
|382
|290
|276
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,098
|1,139
|1,131
|977
|906
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,400
|1,348
|1,275
|1,364
|1,393
Gain on sale of securities
|4
|7
|0
|2
|0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|30
|30
|0
|507
|60
Earnings before income taxes
|1,374
|1,325
|1,275
|859
|1,333
Provision for income taxes
|184
|166
|146
|217
|280
Net Earnings
|$
|1,190
|$
|1,159
|$
|1,129
|$
|642
|$
|1,053
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.94
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2017
Total loans
|$
|143,846
|$
|150,833
|$
|142,848
|$
|139,818
|$
|129,762
Total short term investments
|23,080
|7,454
|20,766
|19,027
|39,662
Total investment securities
|79,234
|78,840
|93,034
|93,518
|91,467
Total earning assets
|246,160
|237,127
|256,648
|252,363
|260,891
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,664
|)
|(1,634
|)
|(1,604
|)
|(1,600
|)
|(1,493
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,652
|2,729
|2,725
|2,731
|2,747
Other Assets
|5,892
|7,582
|5,046
|5,817
|6,050
Total assets
|253,040
|245,804
|262,815
|259,311
|268,195
Noninterest bearing deposits
|81,856
|79,678
|86,903
|84,445
|79,366
Interest bearing deposits
|137,926
|133,922
|143,929
|143,638
|155,790
Total deposits
|219,782
|213,600
|230,832
|228,083
|235,156
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,311
|610
|1,143
|352
|1,548
Total liabilities
|221,093
|214,210
|231,975
|228,435
|236,704
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|32,772
|32,244
|31,497
|30,993
|30,310
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|(825
|)
|(650
|)
|(657
|)
|(117
|)
|1,181
Total Equity
|$
|31,947
|$
|31,594
|$
|30,840
|$
|30,876
|$
|31,491
|Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2017
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|137
|$
|179
|$
|224
|$
|394
|$
|921
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|137
|$
|179
|$
|224
|$
|394
|$
|921
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|456
|$
|458
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.66
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
LOAN LOSSES
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2017
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|1,634
|$
|1,604
|$
|1,600
|$
|1,493
|$
|2,731
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|400
|1,300
Loan recoveries
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|0
|0
|4
|(400
|)
|(1,298
|)
Provision for loan losses
|30
|30
|0
|507
|60
Balance at end of period
|$
|1,664
|$
|1,634
|$
|1,604
|$
|1,600
|$
|1,493
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.16
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.15
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|1215
|%
|913
|%
|716
|%
|406
|%
|162
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.99
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.05
|%
|Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2017
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.89
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.73
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.66
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.81
|%
|14.84
|%
|14.42
|%
|8.14
|%
|13.40
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|14.53
|%
|14.51
|%
|14.34
|%
|8.44
|%
|13.90
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|12.77
|%
|12.49
|%
|12.02
|%
|11.92
|%
|12.36
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.59
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.22
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.51
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.28
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|4.08
|%
|4.13
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.94
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|41.5
|%
|43.0
|%
|43.9
|%
|37.2
|%
|35.3
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|29.07
|$
|28.13
|$
|27.88
|$
|27.92
|$
|28.47
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|29.82
|$
|29.31
|$
|28.48
|$
|28.02
|$
|27.41
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,099
|1,100
|1,106
|1,106
|1,106
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2017
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|17,991
|93
|2.07
|%
|2.07
|%
|$
|25,975
|91
|1.40
|%
|1.40
|%
FRB Stock
|377
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|374
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|1,217
|6
|1.97
|%
|1.97
|%
|76
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|80,065
|563
|2.81
|%
|3.56
|%
|89,846
|608
|2.71
|%
|3.90
|%
Loans
|145,280
|1,990
|5.48
|%
|5.48
|%
|131,507
|1,640
|4.99
|%
|4.99
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|244,930
|2,658
|4.34
|%
|4.59
|%
|247,778
|2,345
|3.78
|%
|4.22
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|4,308
|4,450
Other assets
|4,265
|4,796
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,664
|)
|(2,733
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|6,909
|6,513
Total Assets
|$
|251,839
|$
|254,291
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|111,298
|226
|0.81
|%
|0.81
|%
|116,647
|107
|0.37
|%
|0.37
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|24,517
|83
|1.35
|%
|1.35
|%
|29,684
|68
|0.92
|%
|0.92
|%
Other borrowings
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|135,815
|309
|0.91
|%
|0.91
|%
|146,331
|175
|0.48
|%
|0.48
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|83,151
|75,572
Other liabilities
|722
|960
Shareholders' Equity
|32,151
|31,428
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|251,839
|$
|254,291
Net Interest Income and Spread
|2,349
|3.43
|%
|3.68
|%
|2,170
|3.31
|%
|3.74
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.84
|%
|4.08
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.94
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30
|September 30
|2018
|%
|2017
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|85,673
|59.56
|%
|$
|74,002
|57.03
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|20,977
|14.58
|%
|17,670
|13.62
|%
Residential
|19,407
|13.49
|%
|21,875
|16.86
|%
Construction and development
|16,706
|11.61
|%
|15,461
|11.91
|%
Consumer
|1,083
|0.75
|%
|754
|0.58
|%
Total loans (gross)
|143,846
|100.00
|%
|129,762
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|143,846
|100.00
|%
|$
|129,762
|100.00
|%
|September 30
|September 30
|2018
|2017
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|32,773
|$
|30,310
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|34,437
|$
|31,803
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|160,141
|$
|151,089
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|20.47
|%
|20.06
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|21.50
|%
|21.05
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|13.01
|%
|11.92
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|20
|17
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|67.00
|$
|61.00
Low
|$
|60.00
|$
|60.30
Close
|$
|65.00
|$
|60.30
SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/526127/Trinity-Bank-Reports-2018-3rd-Quarter-Net-Income-of-1190000