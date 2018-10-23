

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $119.98 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $103.42 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.3 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $567 million from $503 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $133.3 Mln. vs. $107.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $567 Mln vs. $503 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX