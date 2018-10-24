sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.957,00 Euro		-30,50
-1,53 %
WKN: 870264 ISIN: CH0002497458 Ticker-Symbol: SUVN 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SGS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.965,05
1.980,45
23.10.
1.969,00
1.978,50
23.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SGS SA
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SGS SA1.957,00-1,53 %