

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see preliminary October numbers for the Manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, the PMI score was 52.5.



Japan also will see final August figures for its leading and coincident indexes; the previous readings suggested scores of 104.4 and 117.5, respectively.



Australia will provide September data for skilled vacancies; in August, vacancies were up 0.6 percent on month.



Malaysia will release September data for consumer prices; in August, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and down 0.2 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX