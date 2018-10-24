All-in-one Sigfox SiP is optimized for LPWAN IoT applications without requiring additional components or certification

Sigfox Connect - ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has achieved CE certification for its AX-SIP-SFEU System in Package (SiP) solution. This means that the device conforms to health, safety and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area.

The AX-SIP-SFEU provides ready-to-use Sigfox connectivity (uplink and downlink) for industrial IoT applications including building and home automation as well as sensor and asset tracking. Greatly simplifying supply chain and improving overall device quality through integration, the SiP includes a Sigfox radio IC, discrete RF matching, all required passive components, and firmware into a single, miniature solution. The RF transceiver is Sigfox verified for the RC1 zone network.

Housed in a tiny 7 mm x 9 mm x 1 mm conformally coated package, the AX-SIP-SFEU occupies just 10 percent of the space of a PCB module-based solution, allowing it to be deployed in space-constrained, remote IoT applications. The ultra-low power design has standby, sleep and deep sleep mode currents of just 0.55 milliamps (mA), 1.2 microamps (µA) and 180 nanoamps (nA) respectively, allowing the device to be powered from the type of small battery that is typically found in IoT applications.

Device connection for the AX-SIP-SFEU is through a Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter (UART) interface. AT commands are used to send frames and configure radio parameters; an API variant is available for customers wishing to write their own software to have a true single-chip solution.

Commenting on the release Ryan Cameron, Vice President and General Manager of Industrial and Off-line Power Division, ON Semiconductor, said, "The CE certification for the AX-SIP-SFEU is a significant step forward for long-range wireless applications. Since its release, it has been successful in allowing designers to deliver extremely small, low power Sigfox-equipped IoT solutions to the market. As it requires no external components and carries all relevant approvals and Sigfox verification, the SiP dramatically reduces design risk, speeds up time-to-market, and simplifies supply chains."

A demonstration of the AX-SIP-SFEU will be available at ON Semiconductor's booth at Sigfox Connect, October 24-25th in Berlin, Germany.

Availability The AX-SIP-SFEU is available in a 7 mm x 9 mm x 1 mm System-in-Package (SiP). Developers can order samples and the Sigfox Development Kit by contacting their local ON Semiconductor sales representative or authorized distributor.

