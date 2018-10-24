QS World University Rankings: Asia 2019

LONDON, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the rankings of Asia's 500 best universities. National University of Singapore takes back the leadership of the Asia ranking from Nanyang Technological University, and the University of Hong Kong moves three places to second. However, it is Mainland China's universities that have made the biggest impact with five in the top 20 - two more than last year - all improving their position. Japan is the second most represented country, followed by India and South Korea.

Number of ranked universities by location

Mainland China 111 Japan 89 India 75 Korea 57 Malaysia 26 Pakistan 23 Indonesia 22 Taiwan 20 Thailand 11 Philippines 8 Hong Kong S.A.R. 7 Vietnam 7 Bangladesh 6 Sri Lanka 4 Singapore 3 Macau 2 Brunei 2

QS University Rankings: Asia 2019 (Top 20) 2019 2018 Location 1 2 National University of Singapore SG 2 5 University of Hong Kong HK 3= 1 Nanyang Technological University SG 3= 6 Tsinghua University CN 5 9 Peking University CN 6 7 Fudan University CN 7 3 Hong Kong University of Science and Technology HK 8 4 Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology KR 9 10 The Chinese University of Hong Kong HK 10 11 Seoul National University KR 11 13 The University of Tokyo JP 12 16 Korea University KR 13 21 Zhejiang University CN 14 17 Kyoto University JP 15 18 Sungkyunkwan University KR 16 15 Osaka University JP 17 19 Yonsei University KR 18 14 Tokyo Institute of Technology JP 19= 24 Universiti Malaya MY 19= 22 Shanghai Jiao Tong University CN

QS uses eleven indicators to compile the ranking, a global survey of 83,877 academics and 42,862 recruiters.

INDICATOR Most represented No of top-100 universities Academic Reputation CN 25 Employer Reputation JP 15 Faculty/Student Ratio JP 31 Staff with PhD IN 20 Citations per Paper CN 42 Papers per Faculty CN 35 International Research Network CN 35 International Faculty Ratio CN 25 International Student Ratio CN 17 Inbound Exchange Students TW 22 Outbound Exchange Students CN 33

*All ranked universities in these locations feature in the top-100 in some indicators

Next most No of top- All in INDICATOR represented 100 universities top-100* Academic Reputation JP 14 Employer Reputation KR 13 SG Faculty/Student Ratio KR 20 Brunei, Staff with PhD KR 17 Citations per Paper KR 18 HK, SG Papers per Faculty IN 26 International Research Network JP 16 International Faculty Ratio MY 18 Brunei, HK, Macau, SG International Student Ratio MY 16 Brunei, HK, Macau, SG Inbound Exchange Students KR 21 Outbound Exchange Students KR 22 Brunei, HK, SG

Ben Sowter, Research Director at QS says: "Mainland China's impressive investment in education and research is paying off, Japan's strength is confirmed and India's regional ambitions come across, The rankings also celebrates the competitive edge of education hubs with smaller populations and resources: Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Malaysia, shine this analysis."

To view the complete rankings: https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/asian-university-rankings/2019