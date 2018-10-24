

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) said that that the U.S. government agencies are investigating how its foreign-exchange unit priced currency conversions, but said it doesn't believe the probes will affect its operations or results.



The company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it received investigative subpoenas from both the civil and criminal divisions of the U.S. Department of Justice as well as inquiries from the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and others.



The company noted that it has been cooperating with certain governmental authorities that have requested information from, or served subpoenas on, seeking information relating to a small, specialized part of business, known as foreign exchange international payments (FXIP), which offers cross-border payments services primarily to small and middle market business customers in five countries, including the United States.



American Express said, 'FXIP accounts for less than one half of one percent of our total revenue net of interest expense and is unrelated to our card businesses. Relatedly, we are conducting a review with an outside law firm of FXIP's pricing practices. We do not believe this matter will have a material adverse impact on our operations or results.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX